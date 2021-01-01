Who is Natasha Perry? Learn all about Natasha Perry The Indian American girl was declared one of the smartest students in the world

Highlights Indian-American student Natasha Perry is on the list of ‘Most Talented’ students

The selection was based on the results of high-level tests of 19,000 students from 84 countries.

For talented young people, a part of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland

New York

Indian-American schoolgirl Natasha Perry, 11, has been named one of the world’s brightest students, based on the results of high-level tests of 19,000 students from 84 countries. A part of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTVE).

A statement from Johns Hopkins CTY stated, “Thelma L. Perry, a student at Sandmeier Elementary School, was rewarded for exceptional performance in the SAT, ACT or similar assessment as part of the CTY Talent Search. CTY uses the above grade-level testing to identify advanced students around the world and give a clear picture of their true academic potential. ‘

Award winners from all 50 states in the United States

Perry took the Johns Hopkins Talent Search Test in Spring 2021, when she was in Grade 5. Her results in the verbal and quantitative sections were advanced grade 8 with 90 percent performance. They inspire me to work, doodle and read more than JRR Tolkien’s novels, ”he said. As part of the Johns Hopkins strategy, subtle information is not divided by age or race.

Similarly, disclosing the name of a stranger is left to the parents. In the US, the award winners come from all 50 states in the US. CTY Executive Director Virginia Roach said, “We are thrilled to celebrate these students. In a year what was normal, their love of learning unfolded and we look forward to helping them grow as scholars and citizens in high school, college and beyond. ‘The quantitative section of the Johns Hopkins CTY test measures the ability to see the relationship between mathematically expressed quantities and the verbal section understands the meaning of words and their relationship.