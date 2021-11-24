Who Is Olaf Scholz, Germany’s Next Chancellor?
BERLIN – Olaf Schulz’s campaign to become Germany’s next chancellor has been successful, primarily in convincing voters that he will be like a tall and long-term successor to her: Angela Merkel.
Trivial, concise and avoiding any gestures of victory, Shri. Not only did Schulz feel like an outgoing conservative patriarch, but he perfected the art of embodying her stillness and serenity by holding hands in the shape of her signature diamond. .
“He’s like a soccer player who studied another player’s videos and changed his game,” said Robin Alexander, Ms. Merkel and Mr. Scholes is a longtime political observer of both. “All the way from temperament and political style to facial expressions, Scholes now channels Merkel. If Scholes was a woman, he would have worn a pantsuit.
Mr Schulz unveiled his new center-left government on Wednesday and, as he prepares to take office next month, has a question for Germany and for Europe and the world as a whole: Can he deliver and fill Ms Merkel’s very large shoes?
Rarely has a German leader come to power with such a burning crisis.
As soon as he was sworn in as the Chancellor in early December, Shri. Schulz will have to deal with growing epidemics, tensions on the Polish-Belarusian border, Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s eastern border, more conflict with China and less. Trustworthy United States.
“The pressure is huge,” said Jana Puglierin of the European Council on Foreign Relations. “The new government is taking office in a heated situation on many fronts. And Olaf Schulz remains a mystery when it comes to foreign policy.
Indeed, there is intense speculation as to which Olaf Schulz will represent as Chancellor in two weeks. A lifelong Social Democrat, Mr. Scholz, 63, has been a familiar face in German politics for more than two decades and has served in two years. Ms Merkel’s Christian Democratic Party-led governments, most recently her finance minister.
But he is also a political chameleon, a pragmatic politician who gets so caught up in left and right that it is sometimes difficult to know where he stands.
Osnabrück, born in northern Germany, Mr. Scholz grew up in Hamburg, he was to run for mayor later. His grandfather was a railway employee, his parents were working in textiles. He and his brother were the first in his family to go to university.
He was still in high school when he joined the Social Democrats. A fiery young socialist, he spent a decade as a labor lawyer defending workers at risk of factory closure. Subsequently, as General Secretary of his party under Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder’s last center-left administration, he defended painful labor market reforms with machine-like efficiency that earned him the nickname “Scolzo-Matt”.
When he was first elected to parliament, he sat with his party’s left. Today, he is considered to be at the very bottom right – unlike President Biden of the United States, with whom he is sometimes compared.
But like Biden, some see some leftist reflexes.
Mr Scholes was defeated by a pair of left-wingers in his party’s leadership battle two years ago, but surprised and impressed some hardliners in his party when he pulled out hundreds of billions of euros in state aid to help the conflict. Workers and occupations during epidemics.
Some hope so – and the theme of his election campaign centered on the respect of the working class – was proof that the young idealist who had become a post-ideological center was perhaps becoming more radical again in his 60s.
“Bazuka was a big moment,” said Kevin Kuhnert, an outspoken left-winger and one of the Social Democrats’ deputy leaders. “It simply came to our notice then. And that was the beginning of the profound social change that he has come to expect. “
Mr Scholes, who weighed 12 kilograms, lost about 26 pounds and stopped drinking before the election, has long been underestimated. He has always played a long game. According to a close friend, his ambition is to become the Chancellor from 2011.
Political opponents also admire his political attitude, his ability to persevere, and his quiet confidence. Three years ago, when his party’s ratings were approaching record lows, he told the New York Times that the Social Democrats would win the next election.
Like Ms Merkel, she has a reputation for being a safe partner and a gentleman with a mutual aura.
“Merkel is beyond party-politics, she is the voice of reason,” said Mr Alexander, who wrote the best-selling book at the end of the Merkel era. “As the center of politics as a person, this is what Merkel did skillfully, and that’s what Schulz’s goal is.”
That political resilience could now make him the perfect leader to meet his enduring challenge as Chancellor – maintaining peace in an unusual and unexpected three-way alliance with two ideologically different parties: the Progressive Greens, who want to spend 50 billion euros. , Or about $ 56 billion, on the green transition, and the pro-market Free Democrats, who will control the finance ministry and the purse string with it.
But even Mr. Scholz risks not satisfying anyone. How well he manages to balance conflicting domestic demands, observers say, could affect his ability to move forward with his government’s ambitious agenda to prepare Germany for a carbon-neutral future and digital age.
It will also determine how big a role Germany can play abroad. If Mr Scholes is distracted by internal tensions, analysts predict that Europe and the world will suffer the brunt of Ms Merkel’s leadership.
But if things go well, Mr Scholes said Germany could become a major force for European unity, more trans-Atlantic unity to fight climate change and face strategic rivals like China and Russia, and some hope. Revival of social democracy in different parts of the world.
Foreign policy has not been widely discussed in the election campaign, but it could dominate the first months of the new administration, along with the epidemic. Germany is taking over In January, the group of 7 chaired and Shri. Scholes will be the subject of a number of international questions that will be immediately addressed.
President Biden appears to be his center-left ally. Both the White House and the German Chancellery have not been in the hands of center-left leaders since the second term of former President Bill Clinton.
But no one in Berlin relies too much on Washington.
“We do not know how credible the Biden administration is and how long it will remain in power,” said Ms. Puglierin of the European Council on Foreign Relations.
One of Mr Schulz’s advisers made it even clearer: “Biden is America first, just more polite.”
As a result, Mr Scholes will focus his energy on strengthening the European Union, his advisers say. His first foreign trip will be to French President Emmanuel Macron, who faces his own tough election campaign next year. Assuming the rotating presidency of the European Union in January, Shri. One of the goals is to support Macron.
“Sovereign Europe is the key to our foreign policy,” Mr Scholes said on Wednesday. “As the most economically strong and most populous country in the heart of Europe, it is our duty to make possible, promote and advance this sovereign Europe.”
Some analysts expect the new chancellor to make significant changes to the curriculum from Ms Merkel, who accompanied them to their last 20 group meetings last month and introduced them to several world leaders, including President Biden.
“Don’t expect too much change.” Social Democrats foreign policy spokesman Nils Schmidt said last weekend.
The promise of continuity can only be partially reassuring to Germany’s allies who are hoping for a stronger role on China and Russia and an increase in military spending.
But with much fire burning internationally and some structural geopolitical changes underway, the situation – and its more staunch coalition partners – could force a new chancellor’s hand, said Thomas Klein-Brockhoff of the German Marshall Fund.
One of Mr Schulz’s first trials is how to deal with Poland, which has violated some of the democratic principles of EU membership, but also pressure from neighboring Belarus, which is pushing migrants from Russia’s allies to the Polish border. An open attempt to destabilize the block.
Mr Schulz’s Social Democrats have traditionally believed in Russia, supporting projects such as the split Nordstream II gas pipeline. But if Moscow launches another offensive in Ukraine, it will be another crucial test.
As for China, the picture is more complicated.
The Social Democrats have indicated that Mr Schulz will not be overnight hawkish and will maintain close ties with the United States.
“If you look at Merkel’s China policy, I think Olaf Schulz would be more similar to the US policy towards China,” said the Social Democrat general secretary and Mr. Scholz’s close aide Lars Klingbill said last month.
But as Beijing has become more contentious and German industry has spoken out more clearly about its dependence on the Chinese market, analysts say Germany’s China policy is apt to evolve from the Merkel-era merchant soft touch.
Holger Schmidt, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, said: “He has the potential to be a strong leader internationally – as long as he keeps our alliance together.”
