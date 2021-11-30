Who Is Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s New C.E.O.?

Patrick Collison, chief executive of Stripe, said: “It is amazing to see the amazing success of Indians in the world of technology and to have a good memory of the opportunities that the United States has given to immigrants.” Tweet On Monday Mr. Congratulations to Agarwal.

Yet as the new head of Twitter, Mr. Agarwal has reduced his work for them. The San Francisco-based company faces challenges, such as calming congressional investors and angering Congress over their power, divisiveness and ability to censor speech free. Mr. To decentralize Twitter on Agarwal, Shri. Dorsey is also accused of fulfilling his vision so that his users can ultimately control what is allowed on the service.

However, some tech inspectors said that Mr. Agarwal’s appointment is meaningful because he is Shri. Dorsey had a kind of “spiritual successor”: both quiet, polite, in-depth technical and enthusiastic about the Internet where users are given back power and control. .

“It definitely takes a big-picture approach to what Twitter should be in the world and how it works,” said Mike Masnick, founder of technology news site TechDirt, who has advised Twitter on decentralization efforts.

Born in Mumbai, Shri. Agarwal studied computer science and engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, a prestigious technical university. In 2005, he moved to the United States and entered Stanford University to pursue a doctorate in computer science. There, he joined a research group focused on databases, which allows computers to store and mine large amounts of digital information.

Among the students at Stanford, Mr. Jennifer Wiedom, who led the research lab and served as her dissertation consultant, said Agarwal stood for her strong understanding of theories that support mathematics and computer science.