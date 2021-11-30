Who Is Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s New C.E.O.?
SAN FRANCISCO – In 2014, when Twitter’s then-executive chairman Jack Dorsey pushed the company to build machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, he turned to engineer Parag Agarwal.
When Mr Dorsey later became chief executive of Twitter and needed help repairing the company’s infrastructure, he also tapped Mr Agarwal.
And when Mr. Dorsey envisioned a future for Twitter in 2019 that would be based on technologies such as decentralization and blockchain, he again turned to Mr. Agarwal for help.
On Monday, Mr. Dorsey completed the transfer after stepping down as chief executive, and Mr. Agarwal, 37, was named the new leader of Twitter.
Mr Agarwal, the chief technology officer since 2017, is not well known to the public, even some Twitter insiders said they were surprised by his appointment. But behind the scenes, the Indian-born engineer is a veteran of Twitter and a loyalist of Mr. Dorsey, who has been involved in many of the company’s major strategic initiatives. Therefore, Shri. Dorsey became influential in her succession. A tweet The board had conducted a “tough” search for a new chief executive and approved Mr Agarwal “unanimously”.
“It’s my choice for a while, given how deeply he understands the company and its needs,” wrote Mr. Dorsey, 45.
In his own message to the staff on Monday, Shri. Agarwal emphasized his knowledge of the company and his relationship with the workers.
“I joined the company 10 years ago when it had less than 1,000 employees,” Mr. Agarwal wrote in the company’s email, which he also Tweeted. “I have walked in your shoes, I have seen ups and downs, challenges and obstacles, victories and mistakes. But then and now, most importantly, I see the incredible impact of Twitter, our continued progress and the exciting opportunities ahead of us. “
Agarwal has become the latest Indian-born executive to own a major US technology company. Officials of South Asian descent now head companies such as Microsoft, Google and IBM, many of them after the founders of the companies. For some people in Silicon Valley, Mr. Agarwal’s rise was the interpretation of the American dream.
Patrick Collison, chief executive of Stripe, said: “It is amazing to see the amazing success of Indians in the world of technology and to have a good memory of the opportunities that the United States has given to immigrants.” Tweet On Monday Mr. Congratulations to Agarwal.
Yet as the new head of Twitter, Mr. Agarwal has reduced his work for them. The San Francisco-based company faces challenges, such as calming congressional investors and angering Congress over their power, divisiveness and ability to censor speech free. Mr. To decentralize Twitter on Agarwal, Shri. Dorsey is also accused of fulfilling his vision so that his users can ultimately control what is allowed on the service.
However, some tech inspectors said that Mr. Agarwal’s appointment is meaningful because he is Shri. Dorsey had a kind of “spiritual successor”: both quiet, polite, in-depth technical and enthusiastic about the Internet where users are given back power and control. .
“It definitely takes a big-picture approach to what Twitter should be in the world and how it works,” said Mike Masnick, founder of technology news site TechDirt, who has advised Twitter on decentralization efforts.
Born in Mumbai, Shri. Agarwal studied computer science and engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, a prestigious technical university. In 2005, he moved to the United States and entered Stanford University to pursue a doctorate in computer science. There, he joined a research group focused on databases, which allows computers to store and mine large amounts of digital information.
Among the students at Stanford, Mr. Jennifer Wiedom, who led the research lab and served as her dissertation consultant, said Agarwal stood for her strong understanding of theories that support mathematics and computer science.
“Both of those skills – math and theory – can take you a long way,” she said in a phone interview. “If you are good at theory, you have analytical, logical, decision-making ability.”
Mr. Agarwal’s focus on databases made him naturally fit for Twitter, which should handle data from millions of people around the world. He joined the company in 2011 before completing his Ph.D. And became a key member of the engineering team that oversees the company’s advertising technology.
“I kept telling him to go ahead and finish his dissertation,” said Dr. Vidom said.
The so-called machine learning, advertising team was the first in Twitter to make extensive use of mathematical systems that could learn specific skills by analyzing data. Using these techniques, Shri. Agarwal and his colleagues developed ways to target ads to specific users, which helped increase Twitter’s revenue and its profile.
He later became a member of the Twitter Architecture Group, or TAG, which reviewed and revised the company’s development projects.
“He was on the shortlist of top engineers,” said Krishna Gade. I met Agarwal when I first interviewed him on Twitter. “Even then, it had a huge impact on the company’s engineering direction.” Mr Gade left Twitter in 2014.
In 2015 when Shri. When Dorsey returned to Twitter as CEO, Mr. Agarwal was one of his lieutenants who helped rediscover the company’s efforts on a “timeline” that feeds tweets into a user’s Twitter app. In 2017, Twitter promoted Mr. Agarwal as Chief Technology Officer.
“I’d call it practical,” said Kevin Queenson, who oversees Twitter’s machine learning efforts at the time. “As one of the early engineers, he built strong internal relationships over the last decade.”
As the Chief Technology Officer, Shri. Agarwal has kept a low profile. They worked behind the scenes to rebuild Twitter’s technical infrastructure, which had been put together for many years. This created engineering problems and prevented the company from introducing new products and services as soon as possible. Mr. Agarwal helped Twitter use cloud computing services from Google and Amazon and streamlined their operations.
In 2019, Mr. Dorsey said Twitter would fund a separate research initiative to create decentralized social media, allowing users to make their own control decisions and apply their own algorithms to promote content. He tapped Mr Agarwal to oversee Twitter’s contribution to the project, known as Bluesky.
“We believe that empowering more individuals and third parties can help solve community problems and help more people,” Mr Agarwal said in an interview with Bluesky in June. “A lot of people want to be a part of this solution and now the only way for them to find out how to work on Twitter or how to prioritize their community by a company like ours. There is some thought and logic behind algorithmic selection. “
Twitter is keen to go beyond the question of what content should be removed or left on its service, Mr. Agarwal said at the time, and consider how algorithms enhance content instead.
“Our role is from ‘we host a bunch of content’ to ‘guiding people to the things they’re interested in,'” he said. “We are thinking, ‘How does something get noticed and in what context?’ What you host or don’t host is a problem 10 years ago.
Mr. Agarwal has also managed Twitter’s attempt to incorporate cryptocurrencies into the platform, allowing users to send notes to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. And he spoke in support of the US Alliance, but said that maintaining some independence was not the answer.
Mr. Agarwal’s insistence on product development appeals to insiders who believe that Twitter is moving too slowly to introduce new products, said a person familiar with the succession process. His appointment could also give Twitter a reflection of the success of other companies that have tapped engineering leaders to oversee turnaround efforts, he said.
Mr Agarwal will receive an annual salary of $ 1 million, as well as a bonus, as well as प्रतिबंध 12.5 million worth of restricted stock units and performance-based stock units, a company filed on Monday.
“Pollen is behind every serious decision that has helped turn this company around,” Mr Dorsey said in a tweet. “I believe in him as our CEO.”
