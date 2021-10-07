Who is Rehna Malhotra: Zeeshan Khan Dating Kumkum Bhagya Fame Rehna Malhotra Check out her most daring photos and learn all about her

Acting debut in 2014 Rehana Pandit started her acting career in 2014. His first TV show was ‘Jamai Raja’. While working on the show, he befriended Nia Sharma. Today Nia and Rihanna are good friends.

The work done in this TV show After this, Rehana did many TV shows including ‘Ishqbaaz’, ‘Ichchadhari Nagin’, ‘Dil Bole Oberoi’, ‘Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3’, ‘Wo Apna Sa’, ‘Manmohini’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. .

Show in movies Apart from TV, Rehana Pandit has also shown her acting skills on the big screen. She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film ‘Bablu Happy Hai’. She later appeared in ‘2016 The End’ and ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.

Also worked in the South Apart from Bollywood, Rehana Pandit has also acted in a Telugu film. She has also appeared in some music videos. READ Also Gehana Vasisth Reaction After Raj Kundra Arrest In Pornography Case

Argument with Nia Sharma over lip lock Rehana Pandit was also in the discussion due to some controversy. In 2015, there was a lot of discussion about his lip-lock with co-star Niya Sharma. There was a lot of controversy over this lip-lock.

This explanation was given on the controversial lip-lock On this argument, Rehana Pandit told our colleague Bombay Times, ‘Nia is the only person I can kiss after my sister because she is like my sister. I wonder why people are making such a fuss about it. All I want to say is that Nia is my best and only friend in the industry. I was worried about her arriving late that day, so I thought of returning her love with a kiss.

