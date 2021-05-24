Who Is Roman Protasevich, the Captive Journalist in Belarus?

It has all of the components of a Jason Bourne plot: A business flight carrying a dissident journalist is intercepted by a MiG-29 fighter jet underneath orders from the strongman president of Belarus.

This protagonist may be very a lot actual. His title is Roman Protasevich, and on Sunday, he drew worldwide consideration as a result of the Belarusian authorities and its authoritarian chief went to extraordinary lengths to cease him.

Mr. Protasevich, 26, was touring by business airline from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, when the Belarusian air power scrambled a fighter jet. The flight, on the Irish airline Ryanair, was diverted to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, the place the millennial opposition determine was taken into custody.

The extensively condemned tactic was the newest try by Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, the nation’s authoritarian chief, to suppress the influential voice of Mr. Protasevich.