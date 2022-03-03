Who is Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defense minister?



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its eighth day on Thursday, as troops continued their attacks on cities and the death toll on both sides rose.

Russia announced its military casualties on Wednesday, with about 500 of its troops killed and about 1,600 wounded – although the numbers could be much higher.

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that Russia will continue its “special military operation” in Ukraine until “set goals” are achieved.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Speaking at a gathering of Russian military chiefs in Moscow on Tuesday, Shoigu stressed that the purpose of the “special military operation” was to “protect the Russian Federation from the military threat posed by the West.”

He accused the West of building Ukrainian resistance against Russia and maintained that Russian troops would take necessary precautions not to harm civilians.

“I emphasize that attacks are carried out only on military installations and exclusively with high-precision weapons,” he said, adding that despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Stacey Abrams ridiculed after comparing herself to Zelensky and Ukraine

Originally from the Tuva region of Russia, Shoigu arrived in Moscow during the break-up of the Soviet Union and became Minister of Emergency Situations. In the 1990s and 2000s, he gained a reputation for visiting natural disasters and terrorist bombings, and for holding one-on-one talks with civilians, which earned him national popularity, according to Foreign Affairs.

According to Gadget Clock, Dmitry Gorenberg, a Russian military expert with a PhD, has the honor of being one of the few senior members of the Russian government who has held a senior position since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“If you look at who was a minister in 1999 and are still around, there are only two names: Shoigu, Putin,” Gorenberg said.

Despite having no military background or combat experience, Putin chose Shoigu as defense minister in 2012.

A former Pentagon official says the United States will not have a “chance to fight” if Russia and China combine cyber technology.

At the time, the Russian military was undergoing a change in its combat capabilities. Despite a quick victory in the Russo-Georgian war of 2008, military planners realized that improvement was needed if they ever had to face a stronger opponent, such as the United States or NATO.

“From a strategic point of view, it was a failure. Command and control was a disaster. They could not hit mobile targets,” Rebecca Koffler, a former U.S. intelligence officer of Russian descent, told Gadget Clock. “And so under Putin’s direction, the military is going to be transformed and modernized from the point of view of weapons, training and doctrine.”

Shoigu replaces Anatoly Serdyukov, a man who had no military background and, according to Gorenberg, dropped feathers in military positions for not respecting their traditional way of working.

U.S. officials condemn China in response to Russia-Ukraine war: ‘They did nothing’ to reach diplomatic solution

Shoigu, meanwhile, was seen as a man of great organizational power who would respect military tradition but still embrace innovation. Due to his ethnicity, he had little chance of being elected President of Russia.

“That means he is not personally threatening Putin or any of his other senior lieutenants … it is always the dictators who are afraid,” Gorenberg noted. “He was quite effective. And he knew how to play generals so that he could understand them and respect their tradition and do more while he could still move forward.”

In the week before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Shoigu oversaw a military exercise in western Belarus, Reuters reported. He was depicted with his Belarusian counterpart and other military officials at the Brest Military Facility in western Belarus.

The U.S. Treasury Department last week included Shoigu and Army General Valery Gerasimov in its latest round of sanctions, saying they were both “directly responsible for further attacks in Ukraine.”