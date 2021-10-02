Who is Simba Nagpal: Who is Simba Nagpal: Learn all about Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal

The 15th season of the world’s biggest reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ has started. Simba Nagpal is one of the most talked about contestants in the show. As Salman Khan said on the stage of the show, Simba Nagpal is a world famous actor in TV. He also does modeling. He has participated in ‘Roadies’ to ‘Splitsvilla’. Along with his physique, he is often in the discussion about his love life. But the most interesting thing is that this boy from Delhi has been compared to Salman Khan.

Simba from Delhi is related to Rubina Dilek

Simba Nagpal is 25 years old and was born in Delhi. He has completed his education in Delhi. After this he stepped into the world of modeling and then came into the world of acting. Simba Nagpal has recently appeared in the TV show ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki’ with ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Diliq. Simba Nagpal got household recognition with the series ‘Shakti’. Which means it’s about to be the most delusional time of the year, as well.



Architecture studies and modeling

Simba Nagpal is a graduate of Sushant School of Art and Architecture. He enrolled for a degree at Ansal University in Gurugram. But in college he came into the world of modeling and glamor. She has also done ramp walks for many famous fashion brands.

The girls are crazy about Salman Khan of ‘Splitsvilla 11’

Simba Nagpal made her TV debut at the age of 22 with ‘Splitsvilla 11’. His charming personality drove many beauties crazy in this dating show. Not only that, Simba was compared to Salman Khan in this show. Simba’s body was compared to Salman Khan’s. After ‘Splitsvilla’, Simba auditioned for MTV’s show ‘Roadies Real Hero’ in 2018. He was also selected, but his journey in this show was not very long. A year later, in 2019, Simba entered the role of Virat Singh in the popular TV show ‘Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki’. However, now he has said goodbye to the TV serial to participate in ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

The affair with Monal Jagatani became headlines

In addition to his professional life, Simba Nagpal lives in the headlines for his personal life. Simba has dated model Monal Jagatani. Simba and Monal met on the set of ‘Splitsvilla’.