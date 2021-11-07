Who is stylish hatchback with more premium features in low budget, Maruti Baleno or Toyota Glanza, know here

The budget is less but want to buy a hatchback car with premium features, then know here, who is better in Maruti Baleno vs Toyota Glanza.

The hatchback segment of the car sector has a long range of cars that come with powerful designs and features in a low budget. If you also want to buy a car with a great design and features in a low budget, then know here the complete details of two popular cars.

In which today we have Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza for comparison, in which you will know the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Maruti Baleno: Maruti Baleno is a popular car in the hatchback segment which is liked for its design and low price. Maruti has launched this car with four variants.

Talking about the features of this car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, features like auto climate control, push button start-stop, passive keyless entry, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD and dual airbags on the front seat have been provided in the car.

Talking about the engine of this car, the company has given 1197 cc engine which is a naturally aspirated engine with 1.2 liter capacity. This engine generates 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Baleno, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of up to 21 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this car is Rs 5.99 lakh.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage in Low Budget, read full details from price to features)

Toyota Glanza: Toyota Glanza is a premium hatchback car of its company, which the company has launched in two variants. Talking about the features of Toyota Glanza, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

(read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Along with this, features like Auto AC, Anti Pinch Driver Seat, Force Limited, Push Start-Stop Button, Dual Airbags on the Front Seat, ABS, EBD and Brake Assist have been provided in the car.

Talking about its engine, it has a 1197 cc engine, which is a dual Z mild hybrid petrol engine with 1.2 liter capacity. This engine generates 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of up to 23.87 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 7.49 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.45 lakh in the top model.