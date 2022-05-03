Who is Sumnima udas, whose wedding has been attended by Rahul Gandhi and BJP has created a ruckus

There seems to be a controversy about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. His visit to Nepal is a big reason for this. According to media reports, Rahul Gandhi had reached Kathmandu on Monday. Then he attended the wedding program of his friend Sumnima Udas. Rahul was staying at the Marriott Hotel with his three companions. BJP has attacked Congress on this issue.

According to India Today report, Rahul Gandhi had come to Kathmandu to attend the wedding of his friend Sumnima Udas in Nepal. But the controversy escalated when in a video going viral on many social media platforms, Rahul is seen in the party with some people. The people around him were drinking alcohol. Sumnima is getting married to Nima Martin Sherpa.

Regarding the viral video of Rahul, BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla said that what Rahul Gandhi is doing is his personal matter. But instead of expressing concern over when Rajasthan is burning, Rahul is seen partying in a nightclub in Nepal.

On the other hand, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala has said that he had gone to Nepal to attend his friend’s wedding. He says that BJP should focus on imports. But instead she is besieging Rahul Gandhi on unnecessary issues. Sumnima’s father Bhim Udas said that we had invited Rahul Gandhi to attend the daughter’s wedding. Bhim Udas has been the Ambassador of Nepal to Myanmar.

Sumnima Udas is a Delhi based journalist for CNN International. She has been covering important political events. He has done journalism from Lee University, USA. Apart from this, he has also taken a master’s degree from Oxford University. She has worked as a journalist. He also covered Delhi’s Nirbhaya gang rape.

According to a profile recorded on the CNN website, Sumnima Udas also won the American Journalist of the Year award in 2014 for her coverage on the gender issue. A team was awarded the Golden Eagle Award in 2012 for reporting on slavery in the villages of India. Sumnima was an important part of that team. She has also covered the dispute that arose between the US and India after the arrest of an Indian diplomat with the 2014 elections.