Who is Sunita Ahuja Govinda’s wife and her quarrel with Krishna Abhishek family and Patiala family connection

The old battle between Govinda and his nephew actor Krishna Abhishek has started anew. Govinda was recently seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with his wife Sunita. But when Krishna Abhishek found out about this, he distanced himself from the incident. Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja was shocked and she vented her anger on Krishna Abhishek.

Sunita Ahuja said that she did not want to see even Krishna Abhishek’s face for the rest of her life. The people who raised and raised him are climbing on his head today and insulting him.

Govinda’s sister-in-law is Krishna Abhishek

Krishna Abhishek’s father Atma Prakash Sharma was Govinda’s brother-in-law. But he died of cancer a few years ago. At the same time, Govinda’s mother passed away in 1996, after which Govinda and his wife Sunita took over the responsibility of the entire family. Sunita Ahuja was married to Govinda in 1987. Govinda’s mother played an important role in their marriage. Who is Sunita Ahuja and how did she get into Govinda’s life? I tell you all.

Krishna Abhishek with father and family – photo Instagram @ kashmera1

Sunita Ahuja is the sister-in-law of Govinda’s uncle

Sunita’s elder sister is married to Govinda’s mama Anand Singh. Therefore, Sunita is Govinda’s uncle’s daughter-in-law. It is said that during the days of Govinda struggle he stayed with his uncle for 3 years. Meanwhile, Govinda met Sunita. Both of them were young at that time, so there were many quarrels with you. It is said that Sunita and Govinda were completely opposite in nature, but one hobby brought them closer and that was the love of dance. While Govinda is an amazing dancer, Sunita is no less.

The first meeting with Govinda took place at the sister’s house

Eventually, the quarrel between Govinda and Sunita subsided and they started liking each other. Then came the time when Govinda and Sunita started writing love letters to each other. Speaking about her love story in an interview to our colleague Itimes in April this year, Sunita said, ‘I used to live at my sister’s house and my brother-in-law was Govinda’s mama. He stayed at my sister’s house for 3 years and it was there that I first met Govinda. We used to dance together when we were little. My in-laws also encouraged us a lot.

A long journey of more than 3 decades, given every difficulty

Sunita said that after this she and Govinda started dating each other. She then married Govinda at the age of 18. Sunita had said that she fell in love with Govinda at the age of 15. Sunita and Govinda saw a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, but under no circumstances did they leave each other’s side. They have been married for more than 3 decades.

Read: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja angry with Krishna Abhishek – doesn’t want to see his face anymore

First the family then everyone, the children sacrificed their lives

After marrying Govinda, Sunita devoted herself entirely to the family. In the same interview, Sunita Ahuja had said that after marrying Govinda, she did not go out for dinner even for a day and put herself in the care of children and home. She took over the house as a housewife and is still a housewife. Sunita had said, ‘At that time, I used to spend every day raising children. I don’t even remember ever going out to dinner with him. I also gave full time to the rest of the kids in the house. Now that the kids have grown up, I travel a lot and rarely stay in Mumbai.

Read: Kapil Sharma asks Govinda about his wife, the actor says – the band is playing that …



Govinda’s mother wanted to make Sunita her daughter-in-law

Along with Sunita’s mother, Govinda’s mother also wanted her son to marry Sunita. It is said that when Govinda fell in love with actress Neelam and started dreaming of marrying her, his mother reminded him of his promise and told him to marry Sunita.

Govinda’s father is an actor and his mother Patiala is a family singer.

Govinda’s father Arun Kumar Ahuja was also an actor, while Nirmala Devi was an actress as well as a singer. Govinda’s mother Nirmala Devi i.e. Nirmala Arun was a Hindustani classical singer of Patiala family. But he died in 1996. After the death of his mother, Govinda and his wife Sunita took care of the entire family.

