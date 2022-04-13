Who is suspect Frank James? – Gadget Clock





Frank James, the 62-year-old wanted in connection with Tuesday’s rush-hour subway shooting in Brooklyn, is in custody in Manhattan, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Frank R. James was apprehended near St. Marks Place and First Avenue in the East Village, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. A Crime Stoppers caller shared with authorities that someone matching the suspected shooter’s description was at a McDonald’s in the East Village, and authorities searched the area until he spotted him.

James was being questioned at the 9th Precinct Wednesday afternoon and he was being charged by a federal complaint in Brooklyn with one count of committing a violent attack against a mass transportation system and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

James has ties to Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City, according to Chief James Essig, who states the suspect’s prior history in NYC is nine prior arrests dating from 1992 to 1998.

Those prior NYC arrests include possession of burglary, criminal sex act, and theft of service. In New Jersey, James has three other arrests in 1991, 1992, and 2007, including for trespass, larceny, and disorderly conduct, police said during Wednesday’s press conference.

On Tuesday, the NYPD recovered video of James prior to the attack entering the King’s Highway subway station, owning the same black cart that was later recovered on the crime scene.

This subway station is within three blocks of where the police recovered the U-Haul truck that James rented in Philadelphia. The vehicle key was recovered at the crime scene, as well as his orange jacket and construction helmet found nearby in a garbage bin in transit.

Police believe that after James fired his weapon 33 times, he boarded the R train that pulled into the station, traveled only one stop, and exited at 25th St. station.

The gun used in the attack was a 9-millimeter Glock purchased in Ohio in 2011, which was found at the crime scene, based on police.

The NYPD tracked his last known whereabouts to 7th Avenue and 9th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn, while entering the subway.