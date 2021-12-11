Who is the affordable hatchback in price, mileage, features and style, know here

Want a car with premium features in a low budget, so here you can know who is a better option in Maruti Baleno vs Hyundai i20.

In the hatchback segment of the car sector, low budget, long mileage cars are present in a long range in which some cars also come with premium designs and features.

If you are also looking for a stylish and mileage hatchback in a low budget for yourself, then here you can know the complete details of two popular cars of this segment.

For this comparison, today we have Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20, in which you will know the full details of the features, mileage, specification and price of both of them.

Maruti baleno: Maruti Belano is one of the best selling hatchback cars of its company, which the company has launched with four variants, talking about the engine and power of this car, it has been given 1197 cc engine which is 1.2 liter naturally aspirated engine. .

This engine generates 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed MT and CVT gearbox.

Talking about the features of Maruti Baleno, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple Car.

Apart from this, features like auto climate control, push button start-stop, and passive keyless entry have been given in the car. For mileage, Maruti claims that this Belano gives a mileage of 21.0 kmpl, its starting price is Rs 5.99 lakh which is the top 9.45 lakh on going to the model.

Hyundai i20: Hyundai i20 is the best selling and premium hatchback of its company, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

Talking about its petrol engine, it is a 1.0-liter capacity 1493 cc engine that generates 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like rear parking sensor, electronic stability control, air purifier, BlueLink connected car technology have been provided in the car.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car also gives a mileage of 20.35 kmpl, the starting price of Hyundai i20 is Rs 6.91 lakh which goes up to Rs 11.40 lakh in the top model.