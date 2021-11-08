Who is the affordable sedan with more premium features, know here

Who is better sedan in premium features and design in low budget, Hyundai Aura vs Honda Amaze Read full details here.

The sedan segment of the car sector is preferred for mid-range cars that offer stylish designs with premium features.

If you also want to buy a similar sedan coming in the mid range, then here you can know the complete details of two popular cars of this segment which are liked for their features and style.

In this comparison, today we have Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze, in which you will be able to know the complete details of both of them from price to features so that you can choose the right option according to your budget.

Hyundai Aura: Hyundai Aura is an entry level sedan which is liked for its features, this car has been launched by the company in five variants.

Hyundai has given an engine of 1197 cc in it, which has been given in three variants. Talking about its petrol engine, it is a 1.2 liter engine.

This engine generates 83 PS of power and 114 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Talking about the features of Hyundai Aura, it has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like wireless charger, auto climate control, cooled glovebox, ISOFIX child seat anchors and rear parking sensors have been provided.

Regarding mileage, Hyundai claims that this car gives a mileage of 20 kmpl. The starting price of this car is Rs 5.99 lakh which goes up to Rs 9.36 lakh in the top model.

Honda Amaze: Honda Amaze is a popular mid-size sedan of its company, which the company has launched in three variants. In this sedan, the company has given an engine of 1498 cc, which has been launched in both petrol and diesel options.

Talking about its petrol engine, this 1.2-litre petrol engine generates 90 PS of power and 110 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of Honda Amaze, it gets features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensors.

Regarding mileage, Honda claims that this sedan gives a mileage of 19 kmpl on petrol and 24.7 kmpl on diesel engine. The starting price of Honda Amaze starts at Rs 6.32 lakhs, which goes up to Rs 11.15 lakhs when it goes to the top model.