Who is the bargain in mileage, style and price, know here

If you want to buy a 125 cc segment bike, then here you can know which bike can be your choice in TVS Raider vs Hero Glamor Xtec.

In the bike segment of the two wheeler segment, bikes with attractive design and features of 125 cc are easily available from budget bikes with mileage.

If you are planning to buy a 125 cc segment bike, then here you can know the complete details of two popular bikes of this segment.

In this comparison, we have TVS Raider and Hero Glamor Xtec bikes, in which we are telling you the complete details of the price, features and specification of both of them.

TVS Raider: TVS Raider is a stylish bike of its company, which the company has recently launched and the company has launched two variants of this bike in the market.

Talking about engine and power, this bike has a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 11.38 PS and peak torque of 11.2 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, the company has installed disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 67 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of TVS Raider is Rs 77,500 which goes up to Rs 85,469 in its top variant.

Hero Glamor Xtec: Hero Glamor is a stylish and high-tech 125 cc bike of its company, which the company has launched in the Xtec avatar with eight variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given 124.7 cc single cylinder engine in it. This engine which generates power of 10.87 PS and peak torque of 10.6 Nm and this engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 69.49 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Glamor is Rs 75,900, which goes up to Rs 85,920 in its top variant.