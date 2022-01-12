Who is the bargain in mileage, style and price, know here

Who is the bargain in mileage, style and value, know here

If you wish to purchase a 125 cc phase bike, then here you possibly can know which bike will be your selection in TVS Raider vs Hero Glamor Xtec.

In the bike phase of the two wheeler phase, bikes with enticing design and options of 125 cc are simply out there from finances bikes with mileage.

If you’re planning to purchase a 125 cc phase bike, then here you possibly can know the full particulars of two common bikes of this phase.

On this comparability, we have now TVS Raider and Hero Glamor Xtec bikes, in which we’re telling you the full particulars of the value, options and specification of each of them.

TVS Raider: TVS Raider is a classy bike of its firm, which the firm has just lately launched and the firm has launched two variants of this bike in the market.

Speaking about engine and energy, this bike has a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine based mostly on air-cooled gas injected expertise.

This engine generates energy of 11.38 PS and peak torque of 11.2 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, the firm has put in disc brake in the entrance wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Relating to mileage, TVS claims that this bike offers a mileage of 67 kmpl and this mileage is licensed by ARAI.

The beginning value of TVS Raider is Rs 77,500 which fits as much as Rs 85,469 in its high variant.

Hero Glamor Xtec: Hero Glamor is a classy and high-tech 125 cc bike of its firm, which the firm has launched in the Xtec avatar with eight variants.

Speaking about the engine and energy of this bike, the firm has given 124.7 cc single cylinder engine in it. This engine which generates the energy of 10.87 PS and peak torque of 10.6 Nm and this engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, the firm has given a mix of disc brake in the entrance wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Relating to the mileage of the bike, the firm claims that this bike offers a mileage of 69.49 kilometers per liter and this mileage is licensed by ARAI. The beginning value of Hero Glamor is Rs 75,900, which fits as much as Rs 85,920 in its high variant.