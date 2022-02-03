Who is the bargain in mileage, style and price, know here

If you are planning to buy the Best Mileage Bike, then here you can know who can be your choice in terms of style with mileage, Hero Splendor Plus or TVS Radeon, read full details.

There is a long range of bikes in the country’s two wheeler sector, which claims to give long mileage in a low budget. Full details of bikes that claim good mileage.

For this comparison, today we have selected Hero Splendor Plus and TVS Radeon bikes, in which you will be able to know the complete details of both of them from price to features.

TVS Radeon: TVS Radeon was launched by the company last year, which the company describes as a long mileage bike and this bike has been launched with three variants.

TVS has installed a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine based on fuel injected technology in this bike, this engine generates maximum power of 8.19 PS and peak torque of 8.7 Nm and this engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, a disc brake has been installed in its front wheel and a combination of drum brake has been installed in its rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of TVS Radeon, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 73.68 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Radeon is Rs 59,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 71,082 in the top variant.

Hero Splendor Plus: Hero Splendor Plus is the best selling bike of its company, whose five variants have been launched by the company. In Hero Splendor Plus, the company has given a single engine of 97.2 cc, which is an engine based on fuel injection technology.

This engine generates maximum power of 8.02 PS and peak torque of 8.05 Nm, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, Hero has installed a combination of drum brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of Hero Splendor Plus, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 80.6 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Splendor Plus is Rs 64,850 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 70,710 in the top variant.