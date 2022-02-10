Who is the bargain in mileage, style and price, know here

If you want to buy Best Mileage Bike, then read here which can be the best option for you in low budget, TVS Radeon or Hero Passion Pro, read full report.

Mileage bikes are most preferred in the two wheeler sector, so they are easily available in a low budget, after which the number comes of those stylish bikes which are also strong in mileage.

If you also want to buy a stylish bike with long mileage, then here we are telling you the complete details of two such popular bikes of this segment.

In which today we have Hero Passion Pro and TVS Radeon bike for comparison, in which you will know the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Hero Passion Pro: Hero Passion Pro is a stylish bike that the company has recently launched in the market with updates, whose four variants are present in the market.

The bike is powered by a single cylinder 113 cc engine that generates maximum power of 9.15 PS and peak torque of 9.89 Nm and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has installed disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 68 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Hero Passion Pro is Rs 70,820 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 75,620 on the top variant.

TVS Radeon: Talking about the engine of TVS Radeon, it has a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 8.19 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. In the braking system, the company has installed disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which alloy wheel and tubeless tyre has been given.

Regarding bike mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 69 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Radeon is Rs 59,925 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 73,007 in the top variant.