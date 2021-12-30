Who is the bargain in mileage, style and price, know here

If you want long mileage with style, then know here who can fit in your budget in Hero Pleasure Plus vs Honda Dio.

The scooter segment in the two wheeler sector today has become a very wide range of bikes, in which you will find a scooter according to every budget and every need.

If you are looking for a scooter with mileage and style in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of two popular scooters of the country.

In this comparison, today we have Honda Dio and Hero Pleasure Plus scooter, in which we are telling the complete details of both of them from price to features and mileage to specification.

Honda Dio: Honda Dio is a light weight scooter with sporty design, which the company has launched in the market with three variants. In this scooter, the company has given 109.51 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected air cooled technology.

This engine generates maximum power of 7.76 PS and peak torque of 9 Nm, with which the transmission of the engine is given automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of drum brake has been given in its front and rear wheels.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Honda Dio gives a mileage of 59.5 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Honda Dio is Rs 65,075 which goes up to Rs 70,973 on the top model.

Hero Pleasure Plus: Hero Pleasure Plus has been recently updated by the company with the Xtec avatar, whose four variants have been launched in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, it has a single cylinder engine of 110.9 cc which generates 8.1 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. Talking about the braking system of this scooter, the company has installed drum brake in its front wheel and rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this Hero Pleasure Plus gives a mileage of 63 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Pleasure Plus is Rs 61,900 which goes up to Rs 71,100 in the top model.