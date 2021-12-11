Who is the bargain in price, mileage and style, know full details here

For mileage with style, who is better scooter in TVS Jupiter vs Hero Pleasure Plus, know the complete details of price, mileage and specification here.

If you are also planning to buy a new scooter instead of a bike for yourself but could not find the right option among the long range present in the market, then here we will tell the complete details of those two scooters which have long mileage and hi-tech features in low price. come with.

For this comparison, today we have TVS Jupiter and Hero Pleasure Plus, in which you will be able to know the complete details of both of these from the price to the features and mileage.

TVS Jupiter: TVS Jupiter is the best selling scooter of its company, which the company has recently upgraded and introduced in a new avatar. The company has launched five variants of this scooter in the market.

TVS Jupiter is powered by a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates maximum power of 7.88 PS and peak torque of 8.8 Nm, with which the transmission of this scooter has been given automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 64 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Jupiter is Rs 66,273 which goes up to Rs 76,573 on the top variant.

Hero Pleasure Plus: Hero Pleasure Plus is a stylish scooter of its company, which the company has recently launched in the market with new features and updates. The company has launched its five variants in the market.

Hero Pleasure Plus is powered by a 110.9 cc single cylinder engine that can generate 8.1 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. Talking about the braking system of this scooter, the company has provided a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels. Have given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Hero Pleasure Plus gives a mileage of 63 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Hero Pleasure Plus is Rs 61,900, which goes up to Rs 71,100 on the top variant.