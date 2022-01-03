Who is the bargain in price, mileage and style, know here

If there is a plan to buy a new scooter, then before that know here who is better in the two popular scooters of 125cc segment Hero Destini 125 and Suzuki Access 125.

If you also want to buy a scooter with a strong engine instead of a motorcycle but have not been able to choose the right option for yourself from the long range present in the market, then here we are telling you the complete details of two popular scooters of 125 cc scooter segment which are mileage and Preferred because of the price.

In this comparison, today we have Hero Destini 125 and Suzuki Access 125 scooter, in which we will tell you the complete details of their mileage, price, features and specifications.

Hero Destini 125: Hero Destini 125 comes in the count of best selling scooter of its company, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, then it has been given in 124.6 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 9.1 PS of power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque and is mated to an automatic transmission with this engine.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels.

Regarding mileage, Hero claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 48 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Hero Destini 125 is Rs 70,400, which goes up to Rs 75,900 when going to the top variant.

Suzuki Access 125: Suzuki Access is a long mileage scooter with hi-tech features which the company has launched in six variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, it has a 124 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque, mated to an automatic transmission. Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 57.22 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Suzuki Access 125 is Rs 74,400, which goes up to Rs 83,600 when going to the top variant.