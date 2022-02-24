Who is the bargain in style, features and price, know full details here

Who can prove to be the best option for you in Maruti Baleno 2022 vs Hyundai i20, read full details of both the cars.

The hatchback segment of the car sector is preferred for its low-budget mileage cars as well as cars with some premium designs and features.

If you also want to buy a premium hatchback car in the least budget, then know here complete details of two popular cars of this segment which are liked for their design and features.

In this comparison, today we have Maruti Baleno 2022 and Hyundai i20, in which we are telling the complete details of both of them from price to features.

Maruti Baleno facelift 2022: Maruti Baleno is a popular hatchback of its company, which has been launched on 23 February in the facelift avatar.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, it has been given a 1.2 liter dual jet petrol engine of 1197 cc which generates 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque with the option of 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT transmission. Has been given.

Talking about the features of the car, the company has given a head-up display in this segment, which has been given for the first time in this segment, apart from this 9 inches with 360 degree camera, rear AC vent, rear fast charging USB port, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Features like touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, auto climate control, push button start-stop, keyless entry have been given.

Talking about the safety features of Maruti Baleno, the company has given features like six airbags, ESP, hill hold assistance, ISO fixed mount, ABS, EBD, speed alert in it.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that the new Maruti Baleno facelift 2022 car gives a mileage of 22.35 kmpl. Maruti Baleno 2022 has been launched by the company with a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh which goes up to Rs 9.49 lakh when going to the top variant.

Hyundai i20: Hyundai i20 is counted among the best selling hatchback cars of its company which is liked for its sporty design.

Talking about the engine and power of Hyundai i20, the company has given the option of both petrol and diesel engines in it. Talking about its petrol engine, it is a 1493 cc 1.2 liter naturally aspirated engine that generates 83 PS of power and 240 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT transmission with this engine.

Talking about the features, it has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like Air Purifier, Blue Link Connected Car Tech, Sunroof, Six Airbags, Rear Parking Sensor, ESC have been given.

Regarding mileage, Vibration claims that this Hyundai i20 gives a mileage of 19.65 kmpl, which has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hyundai i20 is Rs 6.98 lakh which goes to Rs 11.47 lakh when going to the top variant.