Who is the bargain in style, mileage and price, know here

1 min ago
Who is the bargain in style, mileage and price, know here
Who is the bargain in style, mileage and price, know here

Who is the bargain in style, mileage and price, know here

Who is the bargain in style, mileage and price, know here

Looking for the Best Mileage Scooter which is also stylish, then here you can know who can fit in your budget in Honda Activa 6G vs Hero Pleasure Plus.

The scooter segment of the two wheeler sector in the country has become like the bike segment with a wide range in which mileage scooters to premium scooters are also easily available.

If you are thinking of buying a stylish and long mileage scooter for yourself, then here we are telling you the complete details of two popular scooters of 100 cc segment.

In this comparison, today we have Honda Activa 6G and Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec, in which you will be able to know the complete details of both of them from price to features.

Honda Activa 6G: Honda Activa 64G is the best selling scooter of its company, which the company has launched in the market with two variants. The scooter is powered by a 109.51 cc single cylinder engine that generates 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of peak torque.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in both its wheels, with which alloy wheels and tubeless tires have been installed.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Activa gives a mileage of 60 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.
The starting price of Honda Activa is Rs 70,599 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 72,345 on the top variant.

Hero Pleasure Plus: Hero Pleasure Plus is an attractively designed scooter which the company has recently introduced in the Xtec avatar and the company has launched four variants of this scooter in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, the company has given a single cylinder engine of 110.9 cc which generates maximum power of 8.1 PS and peak torque of 8.7 Nm.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has installed drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which alloy wheels and tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Hero Pleasure Plus gives a mileage of 63 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Pleasure Plus is Rs 62,220 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which goes up to Rs 71,420 on the top variant.


