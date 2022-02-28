Who is the bargain in style, mileage and price, know here

Know which bike can be best for you for long mileage in low budget in Two Wheeler Compare, Hero Splendor Plus or Honda CD 110 Dream, know here.

Do you want to buy a stylish bike with long mileage in a low budget but have not yet been able to choose a bike according to your need and budget, then here you can know the complete details of two popular bikes coming in low budget which are in style. Also gives long mileage.

In this comparison, we have Hero Splendor Plus and Honda CD 110 Dream Bike, in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to features.

Hero Splendor Plus: Hero Splendor Plus is a popular bike of its company as well as 100 cc segment, which has been launched by the company in the market with four variants.

Hero Splendor Plus bike has a single cylinder 97.2 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology. The engine of the bike generates maximum power of 8.02 PS and peak torque of 8.05 Nm, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

The company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels in the braking system of this bike, with which alloy wheels and tubeless tires have been added.

Talking about mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 80.6 kmpl, which has been certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Hero Splendor Plus is Rs 65,610 (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 70,790 on the top variant.

,read this also– Take home self start and alloy variants of Hero Splendor Plus by paying 8 thousand, know what is the mileage and what is the EMI plan)

Honda CD 110 Dream: Honda CD 110 Dream bike is a stylish bike which the company has recently updated and has launched three variants of this bike in the market.

,read this also– Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available here for only 60 to 82 thousand, will get 1 year warranty)

The bike is powered by a 109.51 cc single cylinder engine based on fuel injected technology and produces 8.79 PS of power and 9.30 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system, the company has installed a combination of drum brakes in both its front and rear wheels, with which alloy wheels and tubeless tyres have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 74 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Honda CD 110 Dream is Rs 66,033 (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 68,487 in the top variant.