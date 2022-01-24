Who is the bargain in style, mileage and price, know here

Who is the bargain in type, mileage and worth, know here

If you wish to purchase Inexpensive Cruiser Bike, then you may know here who is higher in this phase between Bajaj Avenger 160 Avenue and Suzuki Intruder.

Cruiser Bike phase is a premium phase of the two wheeler sector in which solely choose bikes can be found however the quantity of people that like these bikes is very excessive in the nation.

In case you are additionally searching for a classy and reasonably priced cruiser bike, then here you may know the full particulars of two most reasonably priced and trendy cruiser bikes in this phase.

On this comparability, immediately we’ve got Bajaj Avenger Avenue 160 and Suzuki Intruder bikes, in which you’ll know the full particulars of each of them from worth to options.

Bajaj Avenger 160 Avenue: Bajaj Avenger 160 Avenue is the most reasonably priced and attractively designed cruiser bike in this phase, which the firm has launched in the market with just one variant.

Speaking about the engine and energy of this bike, the firm has given 160 cc single cylinder which is based mostly on air-cooled expertise. This engine generates 15 PS of energy and 13.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Speaking about the braking system, the mixture of disc brake in the entrance wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given. Relating to mileage, the firm claims that this cruiser bike provides a mileage of fifty.77 kilometers per liter and this mileage is licensed by ARAI. The beginning worth of Bajaj Avenger 160 Avenue is Rs 1.08 Lakh.

Suzuki Intruder: Suzuki Intruder is the second most reasonably priced and attractively designed cruiser bike in this phase, just one variant of which the firm has launched in the market.

This bike has been given a 155 cc single cylinder engine which is based mostly on air-cooled gasoline injected expertise. This engine generates 13.6 PS of energy and 13.8 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Speaking about the braking system of the bike, disc brakes have been given in its entrance and rear wheels with which a single channel ABS system has been put in.

Relating to mileage, Suzuki claims that this bike provides a mileage of 49 kmpl and this mileage is licensed by ARAI. The beginning worth of the bike is Rs 1.27 lakh.