Who is the best 7 seater MPV with premium features in low budget, know here

If you have a big family and want to buy a premium 7 seater car, then here you can know who can be the best option between Toyota Innova Crysta vs Kia Carnival.

In the country’s car sector, the MPV car segment has seen a significant increase in the range of vehicles in the recent two years, with premium cars from Toyota, Kia, Renault and Maruti Suzuki.

If your family is big and want to buy a 7 seater car then here you can know the complete details of those two premium 7 seater cars of the country which will give premium features and comfortable journey to your family.

For this comparison, today we have Innova Crysta and Kia Carnival MPV, from which you will be able to know the complete details of both of them from price to features and specification.

Toyota Innova Crysta: Toyota has launched a new avatar of its Toyota Innova Crysta, which has a strong hold in the MPV segment, with three variants launched in the market.

In Innova Crysta, the company has given a 2694 cc engine, which has been given the option of both petrol and diesel variants. Talking about its petrol engine, it is a 2.7-litre engine that generates 166 PS of power and 245 Nm of peak torque.

Its diesel variant is a 2.4 liter capacity engine that generates 150 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. Both these engines are mated to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

Talking about the features of this car, it has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect.

With this, features like Power Driver, Seat, Ambient Lighting, Cruise Control, 360 Degree Camera, Head Up Display, Wireless Charger, Air Ionizer, have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of Innova, the company claims that this Innova gives a mileage of 12.0 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 17.18 lakh, which goes up to Rs 24.98 lakh in the top model.

Kia Carnival: The Kia Carnival MPV is a premium car of its company, whose four variants have been launched in the market. In Kia Carnival, the company has given a 2199 cc engine, which is a 2.2 liter capacity diesel engine.

This engine can generate 202 PS of power and 440 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Talking about the features of the Kia Carnival, it has been given premium features of dual panel sunroof with features like Tri Zone Auto AC, War Sliding Rear Door, Power Tailgate, Wireless Charger, 8.0-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System.

Regarding the mileage of this MPV, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 14.11 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 24.95 lakh, which goes up to Rs 33.99 lakh in the top model.