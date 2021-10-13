Who is the best compact SUV in terms of features and price, know here

If you want to buy a compact SUV, then here you can know who is between Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq, a budget SUV with premium features.

In the ongoing festive season in the country, if you are looking for a compact SUV for yourself but are yet to make the right choice.

So know here about those compact SUVs of the country which are very much liked due to their design and features. Here for comparison we have the Kia Seltos and the Skoda Kushaq. In which you will be able to know the complete details of both of these from the price to the features.

Kia Seltos: Kia Seltos has been included in the list of best selling compact SUV in the country along with its company in the month of September. The company has launched it with two main variants and several sub variants.

The engine of 1499 cc has been given in this SUV, whose three variants have been given by the company. Talking about its first variant, it is a 1.5 liter capacity petrol engine.

This engine generates 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

Talking about the features of this SUV, the company has given a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with features like head up display, boss sound system, power adjustable driver seat front and rear parking sensors.

Along with this, premium features like sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, air purifier and rear such vent have also been given.

Regarding the mileage of the SUV, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 20.8 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 9.95 lakh, which goes up to Rs 18.10 lakh in the top model.

Skoda Kushaq: The company has recently launched Skoda Kushak, which has been launched in the market with three variants. In this SUV, the company has given an engine of 1498 cc in which there is an option of two variants.

Talking about the engine before this, it is a 1.0 liter capacity turbo petrol engine. This engine generates power of 115 PS and peak torque of 150 Nm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed torque converter transmission.

Talking about the features of the SUV, features like 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof, ventilated front seats, connected car technology, ambient lighting, and cruise control have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 17.95 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 10.49 lakh, which goes up to Rs 17.59 lakh in the top model.