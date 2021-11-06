Who is the best compact SUV with premium features in a low budget, Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Vitara Brezza, know here

Want to buy compact SUV in low budget, then know here who is more economical in Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Vitara Brezza, read details.

The demand for compact SUVs coming in the SUV segment in the country’s car sector has increased rapidly in recent years, in view of which many companies have launched their cars. If you also want to buy a compact SUV, then here you can know the complete details of two popular SUVs of the country.

In which today we have Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza for comparison, in which you will be able to know the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Hyundai Venue: Hyundai Venue is a popular compact SUV of its company, which has become the country’s best-selling SUV in the month of October. The company has launched it in the market with eight variants.

This car has a 1498 cc engine, which is given with both petrol and diesel options. Talking about its petrol engine, the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of this car, it gets premium feature of sunroof with which features like auto climate control, rear AC vents, wireless mobile charger have been provided.

Apart from this, features like push button start-stop, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected car technology are also available in the car. The starting price of this car is Rs 6.99 lakh which goes up to Rs 11.85 lakh in Tom model.

Maruti Vitara Brezza: Maruti Vitara Brezza is a popular and best selling compact SUV of its company, which the company has launched with four variants.

In this car, the company has given 1462 cc engine which is the only petrol engine which is 1.5 liter capacity engine. This engine generates 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Talking about the features of Vitara Brezza, this car has been given a 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment system that connects with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, features like dual LED projector headlamps, dual airbags on the front seat, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors have been provided in the car.

The starting price of Maruti Vitara Brezza starts at Rs 7.61 Lakh which goes up to Rs 11.19 Lakh on the top model.