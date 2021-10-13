Who is the best compact SUV with premium features in the mid range, know here

If you want to buy a compact SUV in a low budget, then know here who can be the best option for you in Tata Nexon vs Toyota Urban Cruiser.

The car that has seen a lot of demand in the country’s car sector in recent years is compact SUVs, due to the features and design of SUVs coming in the mid-range. In this compact SUV segment, cars from companies like Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Renault, Hyundai and Maruti are present in a long range.

If you also want to buy a compact SUV for yourself, then here you can know the complete details of those two cars of the country which give you style with features in the mid range.

For this comparison we have Tata Nexon and Toyota Urban Cruiser compact SUV. In which you will know the complete details of both of these from the price to the features and specification.

Tata Nexon: Tata Nexon is not only its company but also the safest car in the country which has got 5 star safety rating in the crash test of Global NCAP. The company has launched its five variants in the market.

Talking about the engine of this car, Tata has given a 1499 cc engine in it, which has been given the option of both petrol and diesel variants.

Talking about its petrol engine, it is a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine that generates 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of Tata Nexon, it has many other features like electric sunroof, rain sensing wipers, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-speaker audio system, three driving modes, auto climate control, rear AC vents, etc.

Regarding the mileage of the car, Tata claims that it gives a mileage of 21.5 kmpl. The starting price of this Nexon is Rs 7.28 lakh, which goes up to Rs 13.23 lakh in the top model.

Toyota Urban Cruiser: Toyota Urban Cruiser is a popular compact SUV of its company, which the company has launched with five variants.

Toyota has given a 1462 cc engine in this car, which is a 1.5 liter capacity petrol engine. This engine generates 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of peak torque.

The option of 5 speed manual and 4 speed automatic gearbox has been given with this engine. In its automatic variant, the company has used Suzuki company’s hybrid technology.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Apart from this, features like auto AC, push button start-stop, keyless entry, rain sensing wiper have also been provided.

Regarding the mileage of the car, Toyota claims that this car gives a mileage of 17.03 kmpl on the manual variant and 18.76 kmpl on the automatic variant. Its starting price is Rs 8.72 lakh, which goes to Rs 11.40 lakh when going to the top model.