Who is the best deal in price, style and mileage, know here

If you are fond of cruiser bikes and also want to buy, then know here who can be the best option in Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda Hness CB350.

There are undoubtedly select bikes in the cruiser bike segment of the two wheeler sector, but after the budget bikes with mileage, they are most liked.

If you also want to buy a cruiser bike, then here we are giving complete details of two popular cruiser bikes of the country which are the best selling bikes of their company.

In this comparison, today we have Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda Hannes 350, in which we are telling the complete details of both of them from price to specification.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the best selling bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a 349.34 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 20.21 PS of power and 27 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brake in its front and rear wheels, with which double ABS channel has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 41.55 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 is Rs 1.84 lakh, which goes up to Rs 2.15 lakh when going to its top variant.

Honda Hness CB350: Honda Hannes 350 bike is a retro designed cruiser bike which the company has launched with three variants.

Talking about the engine of this bike, it has a 348.36 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 21.07 PS of power and 30 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in both its front and rear wheels, with which dual channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Honda claims that it gives a mileage of 45.8 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Honda Hynes CB 350 is Rs 1.94 lakhs which goes up to Rs 2.03 lakhs when going to the top variant.