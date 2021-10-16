Who is the best hatchback with premium features and strong mileage in the budget of 5 lakhs, know here

If you want to buy a hatchback car with a strong mileage in the budget of 5 lakhs, then here you can know who can fit in your budget in Maruti WagonR vs Hyundai Santro.

In the car sector of the country, the hatchback segment is preferred for cars with mileage and features, in which high mileage cars are easily available in low budget.

The highest mileage cars in this segment are available from companies like Maruti, Hyundai, Tata and Datsun which come with a starting price of Rs 3.15 lakh.

In which today we are talking about the details of top 2 hatchback cars of the country which are available with more features and mileage in less budget.

For comparison, today we have Maruti WagonR and Hyundai Santro, both of which are the best selling cars of their company. In which we will tell the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Maruti WagonR: Maruti WagonR is the best selling car of its company in which it gets the highest boot space and cabin space in this segment. The company has launched three variants of this car in the market.

The engine of 1197 cc has been given in this car, which has two variants. In which the first engine is 1.0 liter and the second engine is 1.2 liter capacity.

Talking about its 1.0 liter capacity engine, this engine generates power of 68 PS and peak torque of 90 Nm. The option of 5 speed manual gearbox and AMT gearbox has been given with this engine.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will be available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect feature.

Apart from this, many other features like manual AC, power windows, keyless entry with steering mounted audio and calling control have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of WagonR, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 21.79 km on petrol and 32.52 km per liter on CNG. The starting price of the car is Rs 4.93 lakh which goes up to Rs 6.45 lakh in the top model.

Hyundai Santro: Hyundai Santro is a popular car in its company’s hatchback segment, which is preferred for more features at a lower price. The company has launched 9 variants of this car in the market.

This car has been given a 1086 cc engine which is a 1.1 liter capacity petrol engine. This engine generates 69 PS of power and 99 Nm of peak torque. The option of 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox has been given with this engine.

Talking about the features of this car, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Along with this, many safety features like dual airbags on the front seats, rear parking sensor with camera, rear AC vents, EBD, ABS have also been provided.

Regarding the mileage of Santro, Hyundai claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.3 kmpl on petrol and 30.48 kmpl on CNG. The starting price of this car is Rs 4.76 lakh which goes up to Rs 6.44 lakh in the top model.