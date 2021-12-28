Who is the best option in speed, design and budget, know here

If you are fond of sports bikes, then know here who is the fastest sports bike in the mid-range Hero Xtreme 160R vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160.

The segment that is most liked among the youth in the two wheeler sector of the country is the sports bike and cruiser bike segment in which the bikes of companies like Bajaj, Hero, Honda, Suzuki TVS and Yamaha are present in the largest number.

If you are also looking for a sports bike coming in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of two popular sports bikes of the country.

In this comparison, we have Hero Xtreme 160 and Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 sports bike, in which we are telling you the complete details of price, features, mileage and specification of both of them.

Hero Xtreme 160R: Hero Xtreme 160R is counted among the best selling sports bikes of its company, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a single cylinder 163 cc engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine can generate 15.2 PS of power and 14 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, its front and rear wheels have disc brakes with dual channel ABS system has gone.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 55.47 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Hero Xtreme starts at Rs 1.11 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.16 lakh on the top model.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 bike is preferred for its aggressive design and fast speed, which the company has launched with a single variant only.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

This bike is given a 160.3 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injection technology, this engine generates 17.2 PS of power and 14.6 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brakes have been given in the front and rear wheels with which a single channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Pulsar gives a mileage of 48 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is Rs 1.16 lakh.