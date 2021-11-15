Who is the best option in terms of speed and style, know here

If you want to buy a premium designed scooter, then here you can know who is the better option in Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160.

In the midst of a wide range of scooters in the two-wheeler segment, if you are looking to buy a stylish and premium scooter for yourself that is strong in terms of speed and style.

So here we will tell you the complete details of those two premium popular scooters of the country which give you a premium combination of speed and style.

In this comparison, today we have Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 160 scooters, in which we are telling the complete details of both of them from price to features so that you can choose the right option.

Yamaha Aerox 155: Aerox 155 is a premium scooter of its company, which the company has recently launched, the company has launched it in the market with two variants.

Talking about the engine of the scooter, Yamaha has given a 155 cc single cylinder engine in it, which is a blue core engine based on liquid cooled technology.

This engine can generate 15 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of torque and the transmission of this scooter is given automatic.

In the braking system of Aerox, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with which single channel ABS system has been added.

Regarding the mileage of Yamaha Aerox 155, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 67 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Yamaha Aerox 155 starts from Rs 1.29 lakhs, which goes up to Rs 1.30 lakhs on the top model.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

Aprilia SXR 160: The Aprilia SXR 160 is a fast-paced stylish scooter that the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Talking about the engine of this scooter, in this the company has given 160 cc engine with single cylinder which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 10.9 PS of power and 11.6 Nm of torque and the transmission of the scooter has been given automatic, talking about the braking system of this scooter, its front wheel has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 47 kilometers per liter, the starting price of this scooter is Rs 1.27 lakh.