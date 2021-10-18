Who is the best scooter with sporty design with long mileage in low budget, know here

If you want to buy a scooter with sporty look and feel in a low budget, then know here who is a better option in TVS Ntorq vs Yamaha RAY ZR 125.

Like the bikes in the two-wheeler sector of the country, the demand for scooters has also increased significantly, due to which all the major companies have launched a long range of scooters ranging from mileage to sporty-looking scooters in the market.

If you are also planning to buy a scooter for yourself, then here you can know the complete details of those two scooters which come in the budget and give strong mileage with sporty design.

In this comparison, today we have TVS Ntorq and Yamaha Ray ZR 125 scooter, in which we will tell the complete details of both of them from price to features and specification.

TVS Ntorq: TVS Ntorq is a popular scooter of its company which is liked for its speed and sporty design. The company has launched four variants of this scooter in the market.

This scooter has been given a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine can generate 10.2 PS of power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of Ntorq, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with which tubeless tires have been added.

Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 54.33 kmpl. The starting price of the scooter is Rs 72,270 which goes up to Rs 83,275 in the top model.

Yamaha Ray ZR 125: Yamaha Ray ZR is a uniquely designed scooter that the company has launched in seven variants. In this scooter, the company has given 125 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injection technology.

This engine generates power of 8.2 PS and peak torque of 10.3 Nm. The transmission of this scooter is automatic. The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 has a disc brake at the front wheel and a drum brake at the rear wheel with tubeless tyres.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives mileage of up to 62 kilometers per liter. Its starting price is Rs 73,330 which goes up to Rs 83,830 in the top model.