Who is the better option for more mileage and features at a lower price, know here

Maruti Celerio: Maruti Celerio is the most popular entry-level hatchback after its company’s Alto 800, which the company has launched with three trims.

Talking about the engine of this car, it has a 998 cc engine which is a 1.0 liter capacity petrol engine. This engine generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options.

Talking about the features of the car, features like keyless entry, manual AC, height-adjustable driver seat, airbag on the driver’s seat, ABS and rear parking sensors have been provided.

Regarding mileage, Maruti claims that this Celerio gives a mileage of 21.63 kmpl. The starting price of this car is Rs 4.65 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6 lakh in the top model.

Hyundai Santro: Hyundai Santro is the company’s best selling entry-level hatchback, which has been launched by the company in four trims. Talking about the engine of this car, it has been given 1086 cc engine which is a 1.1 liter capacity petrol engine.

This engine produces 69 PS of power and 99 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and MT gearbox options.

Talking about the features of the Santro, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that connects with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay apart from Mirror Link.

Apart from this, features like rear parking sensors, rear AC vents, airbags on the driver’s seat, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of this car, the company claims that this Santro gives a mileage of 20 kilometers per liter. Its starting price is Rs 4.76 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.44 lakh in the top model.