Who is the budget friendly premium MPV, read full details from price to features

If you want to buy the Best Premium MPV, then you can know here who can be the best MPV fit in your budget between Kia Carens vs Maruti XL6.

If you have a big family and you are looking for a premium MPV for that big family but still not able to choose the right one.

So here you can know the complete details of those two MPV cars of the MPV segment of the car sector, which are absolutely premium in terms of space, features, and design.

Here for comparison, we have Maruti XL6 and Kia Carens MPV, in which we will tell the complete details of both of them from price to features.

Kia Carens: Kia Carens is a premium MPV of its company, which was launched by the company in February 2022, with three trims launched in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of this MPV, the company has given a 1497 cc engine in it, which has three variants. Talking about its petrol engine, it is a 1.5-litre engine that generates 115 PS of power and 114 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed transmission with this engine.

Talking about the features of Kia Carens, the company has given a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Along with this, features like cruise control, car connected technology, one touch faulty function for second row seat, 64 color ambient lighting, ventilated front seat, single pan sunroof have been provided.

Talking about mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 16.2 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Kia Karens is Rs 8.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 16.99 lakh when it goes to its top variant.

Maruti XL6: Maruti XL6 is its company’s premium MPV, which the company has launched in the market with two trims.

This MPV is powered by a 1462 cc engine which is a 1.5 liter petrol engine and this engine generates 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque converter transmission.

Talking about the features, the company has given a 7-inch infotainment system in it, which is with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Along with this, features like cruise control, auto climate control, rear AC vents, dual airbags on the front seats, ABS and EBD have been provided.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this MPV gives a mileage of 19.01 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Maruti XL6 is Rs 10.14 lakh, which goes up to Rs 12.02 lakh when it goes to its top model.