Who is the ‘butcher of Mariupol’ who allegedly ordered hospital bombing



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian Colonel General Mikhail Mizinsev has earned the nickname “Mariupol’s butcher” for plotting a horrific attack on a Ukrainian city that has turned it into a ruin.

Ukrainian military officials have claimed that Mizinsev planned a similar attack in Syria, which resulted in the bombing of the city of Aleppo. The Mariupol attacks included a bomb blast at a theater that identified itself as a children’s shelter – an attack that killed about 300 people who had taken refuge at the time.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Mizinsev, 59, serves as head of the National Center for Defense Management, which Russia established in 2014 to conduct future military operations.

Here’s what you need to know about the man in Russia’s most powerful seat.

Soviet made

Mizinsev was born in 1962, in a village about 400 miles from Moscow, during the height of Soviet power.

Prior to becoming commander of a Recon platoon in the Soviet Army in East Germany, he quickly rose to prominence while studying at the Kyiv Higher Combined Arms Command School – the same area where KGB agent Vladimir Putin conducted.

Biden says ‘they won’t let me go to Ukraine for European tour’

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Mizinsev deployed a motorized rifle battalion to the Caucasus to command.

His return to Moscow in the late 1990s led to rapid promotions, leading to a post in 2003 as Chief of Staff’s head of operations, a role that gave him responsibility for military planning.

He then took control of the National Center for Defense Management, during which he coordinated Russia’s involvement in the Syrian civil war between 2015 and 2016.

Ukraine-Russia talks take Turkey to center stage as peacekeeper, Kiev says ‘no consensus’

Syrian operation

Russia has backed Syrian government forces in a series of airstrikes, killing at least 1,700 civilians in Aleppo.

Russian forces reportedly used clusters and incendiary bombs and chemical weapons in residential areas, including hospitals.

Ukraine

Mizinsev acted as the mouthpiece of the Russian press in a statement on the siege of Mariupol.

In a video briefing, he called Ukrainians “bandits” and “neo-Nazis” and accused them of being involved in “mass terrorism.”

He is accused of ordering attacks on multiple civilian infrastructure targets, including schools, hospitals and theaters, which have sheltered more than 1,000 civilians.

Oleksandra Matvichuk, head of Ukraine’s Civil Liberties Center, has called on Mizinsev to face charges of war crimes in The Hague.