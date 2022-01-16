Who is the economical deal in price, mileage and design, know here

Who is the economical deal in value, mileage and design, know here

If you wish to purchase a scooter with sporty design and options, then you possibly can know here who is the higher choice in Aprilia SXR 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155.

In the scooter section of the two wheeler sector, there are scooters with sporty designs and options starting from 100cc scooters with mileage to 160cc that are referred to as premium scooters.

If you’re additionally in search of a premium scooter however haven’t been in a position to like such a scooter but, then here you possibly can know the full particulars of these two common scooters of the nation which give robust type together with sporty design.

Through which immediately we have now Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 160 scooter for comparability, in which you’ll know the full particulars of each of them from value to options and specification.

Yamaha Aerox 155: Aerox 155 scooter is a sporty design and specification maxi scooter which the firm has launched in the market with two variants.

Speaking about the engine and energy of the scooter, it has a single cylinder 155 cc engine, which is a blue core engine based mostly on liquid cooled know-how.

This engine can generate 15 PS of energy and 13.9 Nm of peak torque and is mated to an automated transmission with this engine.

The corporate has given a mix of disc brake in its entrance wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel in its braking system, with which single channel anti-lock braking system has been put in.

Concerning the mileage of Yamaha Aerox, the firm claims that this scooter offers a mileage of 67 kilometers per liter and this mileage is licensed by ARAI. The beginning value of Yamaha Aerox 155 is Rs 1,30,500 which fits as much as Rs 1,31,000 in its normal variant.

Aprilia SXR 160: Aprilia SXR 160 is a quick and attractively designed scooter which the firm has launched in the market with just one variant.

Speaking about the engine and energy of the scooter, it has been given a 160 cc engine with single cylinder which is based mostly on gasoline injected know-how.

This engine generates most energy of 10.9 PS and torque of 11.6 Nm, mated to automated transmission. Speaking about the braking system, disc brake has been put in in its entrance wheel and drum brake has been put in in the rear wheel.

Concerning the mileage of Aprilia SXR 160, the firm claims that this scooter offers a mileage of 47 kilometers per liter, the beginning value of the scooter is Rs 1.27 lakh.