Who is the economical scooter with long mileage of 64 kmpl in low budget, know here

Want a stylish scooter with long mileage at a low price, then know here who is a better option in TVS Jupiter vs Hero Pleasure Plus.

Along with the bikes in the two-wheeler sector in the country, now there is also a wide range of scooters in which you can easily get from budget scooters with mileage to maxi scooters with sporty designs.

If you want to buy a mileage scooter in a low budget which is also good in terms of features, then here you can know the complete details of two popular scooters of the two-wheeler segment.

In this comparison, today we have TVS Jupiter and Hero Pleasure Plus, in which we will tell the complete details of the price and features of both of them.

TVS Jupiter: TVS Jupiter is the best selling scooter of its company, which the company has launched in the market with five variants. In this scooter, the company has given a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates the power of 7.88 PS and peak torque of 8.88 Nm and the transmission of this scooter is given automatic.

Talking about the braking system of TVS Jupiter, the company has given disc brake in the front wheel of this scooter and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of Jupiter, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 64 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Jupiter starts from Rs 66,273 which goes up to Rs 76,573 on the top model.

Hero Pleasure Plus: Hero Pleasure Plus is a lightweight stylish scooter that the company has launched in five variants.

The scooter is powered by a 110.9 cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.1 PS of power and 8.1 Nm of peak torque. Transmission of this scooter is automatic.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brake in front wheel and rear wheel with spoke wheel and tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Hero Pleasure Plus gives a mileage of 63 kmpl. The starting price of Hero Pleasure Plus starts at Rs 61,900 which goes up to Rs 69,500 on the top model.