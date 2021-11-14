Who is the economical scooter with sporty design, know here

Among the wide range of scooters available in the market, here is a better choice between TVS Ntorq vs Honda Grazia.

During the last few years in the country’s two-wheeler sector, there has been a boom in the sales of scooters like bikes, in view of which many companies have launched a long range of scooters in this segment.

If you also want to buy a scooter which gives strong mileage along with sporty design, then know here the complete details of two popular scooters of the country.

In which we have the TWS Ntorq and Honda Grazia for comparison, in which we will tell you the price, features and specifications of both of them so that you can make the right choice.

TVS Ntorq: TVS Ntorq is a sporty design high speed scooter which the company has launched in the market with five variants, this scooter has a single cylinder 124.8 cc engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates maximum power of 10.2 PS and torque of 10.8 Nm and the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of TVS Ntorq, the company has installed disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of Ntorq, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 54.33 kilometers per liter, the starting price of TVS Ntorq is Rs 73,270, which becomes Rs 85,025 after going to the top model.

Honda Grazia: Honda Grazia is an attractively designed scooter whose company has launched in three variants, in this scooter Honda has given a single cylinder of 124 cc which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 8.25 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque and the transmission of this scooter is given automatic.

In the braking system of Grazia, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake at the rear with which tubeless tyres have been added.

Regarding mileage, Honda claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 50 to 60 kilometers per liter, the starting price of this Honda Grazia is Rs 77,389, which goes to Rs 84,714 on the top model.