who is the greatest

In tennis, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are tied at 20-20 Grand Slam wins. In such a situation, the discussion is in full swing that who should be considered the best and greatest among them. It is also better to know about some of the other giants before jumping to this conclusion as to who is the best among these three. In tennis, the names of Rod Laver, Roy Emerson, Björn Borg, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi were among the best players of the twentieth century. In these also look at the great players who made a new history in tennis, the first name comes from Australia’s Roy Emerson, who became the greatest player in 1967 by winning the most 12 Grand Slams. His achievement remained with him for 33 years.

Pete Sampras broke Emerson’s record at the start of the twenty-first century in 2000, and his 14th Grand Slam win at the 2002 US Open proved himself to be a great one from Emerson. But seven years later, in 2009, Roger Federer broke Sampras’ record by winning his 15th Grand Slam at Wimbledon. Federer did not stop there. In 2018 Australian Open as the 20th Grand in his name was at the forefront.

Federer, who showed his flair for two decades, also got stuck at 20. In the year 2020, Rafael Nadal won his 20th Grand Slam in the form of French Open and this year Novak Djokovic won his 20th Grand Slam as Wimbledon, putting himself in the line of great player along with Federer and Nadal. After this, the debate has started in the tennis world as to which of these three should be considered great in the coming times.

For a long time, the effect of injuries and age on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal has started showing. In such a situation, there is a clear assessment in the eyes of the tennis world that Novak Djokovic, who is younger than Federer and Nadal, has the upper hand that they are going to play at least three-four years more. In such a situation, Djokovic’s name is at the top in the race to become a great player in terms of statistics by putting the most Grand Slam titles in his kitty.

But on the whole, if we talk about the merits of the game of all three, Federer is walking in the 40th spring of his life today. Roger Federer of Switzerland, who won his first Grand Slam with Wimbledon in 2003, has won only one title except the French Open. His game on both the grass and hard courts is excellent.

On the other hand, if we talk about 35-year-old Rafael Nadal, his dominance has been only on claycourt. 13 out of 20 Grand Slams belong to their French Open which is played on claycourt. He won the most prestigious Wimbledon only 2 times, Australian Open once and US Open 4 times. Those who have mastered only one type of court cannot put Nadal in the category of an absolute great player. Yes, he can definitely be called a great player of clay court.

Talk about Novak Djokovic’s title journey, like Nadal, he has also dominated the Australian Open court. Where he has won 9 out of 20 titles. He also won 6 titles in Wimbledon, showing his flair. 3 times winner in US Open. Whereas, like Federer, Nadal was not much successful on claycourt and in Nadal’s absence, he got 2 titles.

Overall, if any one of these three players has more ability to be called a great player by his game and personality in every way, then he is Roger Federer, who is called Napoleon of Tennis. Even if in the coming time, Nadal can go ahead by winning two or four more titles. Or let’s say Djokovic becomes a statistics great by winning 25 Grand Slams. But by making a place in the hearts of people with his personality along with the game, if any player will always be great among these three, then it is Roger Federer. Because both Djokovic and Nadal do not have the gentleness on the field like Federer.

