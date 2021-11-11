Who Is the Judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial?

His longevity is a frequent topic of discussion in the courtroom. He has been in the business for “50 years,” he said during a jury trial.

In Kenosha legal circles, Judge Schroeder has a reputation for harshness in sentencing. He is best known for lecturing potential jurors on his civil duty, which he compared to serving as an American soldier in Vietnam.

He frequently complains about media bias and the potential impact of news coverage on juries. When questioned by a potential jury, Judge Schroeder said he had read the news articles on the Rittenhouse case and asked himself if he was in the same courtroom described in the articles.

He also admitted that some of the topics presented at the pre-trial hearing were new to him. Up to this point, Judge Schroeder stated in a hearing that he had never heard of the Proud Boys, a far-right group supporting Mr. Rittenhaus after the Kenosha shooting, and was unfamiliar with the “OK” hand gesture. Which has been tolerated by white supremacists.

The judge said, “The first time I saw it, or a version of it, was on a can of Chef Boyardi Spaghetti.