Who Is the Judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial?
Bruce Schroeder, the longest-serving circuit court judge in Wisconsin, is presiding over the Kyle Rittenhaus murder trial.
During Mr. Rittenhaus’ testimony on Wednesday, he sometimes took a hard line with the plaintiffs, arguing with them about Mr. Rittenhaus’s silence a few months before the trial, and trying to testify about a previous incident that the judge had ruled unfair. .
“The problem is that talking about the defendant’s silence is a serious constitutional violation,” Judge Schroeder told prosecutors.
Judge Schroeder, 75, who said he has seen more murder cases than any other judge in the state, graduated from the Marquette Law School in 1970, served as prosecutor, and began working as a circuit judge in 1983.
His longevity is a frequent topic of discussion in the courtroom. He has been in the business for “50 years,” he said during a jury trial.
In Kenosha legal circles, Judge Schroeder has a reputation for harshness in sentencing. He is best known for lecturing potential jurors on his civil duty, which he compared to serving as an American soldier in Vietnam.
He frequently complains about media bias and the potential impact of news coverage on juries. When questioned by a potential jury, Judge Schroeder said he had read the news articles on the Rittenhouse case and asked himself if he was in the same courtroom described in the articles.
He also admitted that some of the topics presented at the pre-trial hearing were new to him. Up to this point, Judge Schroeder stated in a hearing that he had never heard of the Proud Boys, a far-right group supporting Mr. Rittenhaus after the Kenosha shooting, and was unfamiliar with the “OK” hand gesture. Which has been tolerated by white supremacists.
The judge said, “The first time I saw it, or a version of it, was on a can of Chef Boyardi Spaghetti.
In one of the judge’s highest-profile cases, Mark Schroeder’s 2008 murder case – in which his wife, Julie, was poisoned by antifreeze and then killed in their garage – was rejected by the appellate courts and the state Supreme Court when Justice Schroeder refused to allow evidence in the case. Resulted.
The judge allowed the plaintiff to submit a letter written by Julie Jensen and delivered to a neighbor, as well as a voicemail message she left to a police officer, and suggested that her husband be held accountable if anything happened to her. Mr Jensen will face a new trial next year.
