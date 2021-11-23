Georgia Superior Court Judge Ahmed presides over the trial of a man accused of killing Arbury, one of the most high-profile cases of the year, overseeing a court typically about 80 miles away.

In 2020, Savannah Judge Timothy R. Gwynn County, Ga., Resigned after all five judges withdrew. Walmsley was tapped to chair the Arbury case.

He appeared calm and restrained throughout the trial, although he twice beat the lawyers who argued before him.

Following Mr Goff’s appeal to keep high-profile black clergymen out of the courtroom, the judge described defense attorney Kevin Goff’s statement as “reprehensible” because Mr Goff claimed his presence was frightening to the jury. In particular, Judge Valmsley ruled that the Rev. Mr Goff compared Al Sharpton’s appearance in court to a situation in which “white-clad people dressed as Colonel Sanders came here.”