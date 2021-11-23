Who Is the Judge Presiding Over the Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial/
Georgia Superior Court Judge Ahmed presides over the trial of a man accused of killing Arbury, one of the most high-profile cases of the year, overseeing a court typically about 80 miles away.
In 2020, Savannah Judge Timothy R. Gwynn County, Ga., Resigned after all five judges withdrew. Walmsley was tapped to chair the Arbury case.
He appeared calm and restrained throughout the trial, although he twice beat the lawyers who argued before him.
Following Mr Goff’s appeal to keep high-profile black clergymen out of the courtroom, the judge described defense attorney Kevin Goff’s statement as “reprehensible” because Mr Goff claimed his presence was frightening to the jury. In particular, Judge Valmsley ruled that the Rev. Mr Goff compared Al Sharpton’s appearance in court to a situation in which “white-clad people dressed as Colonel Sanders came here.”
Judge Walmsley ruled that Mr. Goff’s repeated pleas to ban black clergy, as well as appeals from defense attorneys to prosecute, were repeatedly denied.
The judge also sentenced the plaintiff for asking a witness if he believed the person who stole something deserved the death penalty. He called the question inflammatory, biased and unnecessary and directed the jury to ignore the question.
The assassination of Mr. Arbury, one of the most egregious cases of racially motivated protests across the country in 2020, has drawn significant national attention to Judge Walmsley’s courtroom. Even before the trial began, protesters had gathered to demand justice for Mr Arberry. And after Mr. Goff complained about the presence of black priests, several ministers were called out of court to protest.
Judge Walmsley himself drew attention to the almost all-white jury’s approval, drawing criticism from some in the community who were already concerned about the fairness of the proceedings. Mr. Arberry was black; The accused in his death are white.
Judge Walmsley was appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal to the state’s Eastern Judicial Circuit Superior Court in 2012. He had previously served as a Chatham County Magistrate and was a partner in the Savannah Law Firm, which specializes in commercial and real estate litigation.
#Judge #Presiding #Ahmaud #Arbery #Murder #Trial
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.