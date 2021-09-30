Who is the likely next Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida?

His classmates included children from many backgrounds – White, Korean, Indian and Native American – but he sometimes felt the brunt of racial discrimination. In his book “Kishida Vision,” published last year, Mr. Kishida described a time in 1965 when a white classmate refused to hold his hand as instructed by a teacher on a field trip.

Nevertheless, he praised the United States, finding it remarkable that students from various backgrounds “respected the national flag and sang the anthem together in the morning.”

Updates Sep 29, 2021, 6:01 am ET

“America was the enemy of the nation that dropped the atomic bomb on Japan and Hiroshima during the war,” he wrote. “But I was young, and to me, America was a country full of liberal hearts and diversity.”

A baseball fan—he supports his hometown team the Hiroshima Carp—he was a fielder and an average student on his high school team, failing the law school entrance exam three times. When he said he was interested in politics, his father tried to push him down another path, warning that “there is nothing sweet in the political world.” But after a stint in banking, Mr. Kishida got his first political job as his father’s secretary.

Once in office, Mr. Kishida grew rapidly, eventually being appointed Foreign Minister by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2012. His tenure was defined by two notable achievements: helping arrange then-President Obama’s visit to Hiroshima in 2016 and finalizing a deal. South Korea in which Japan compensated “comfortable women” for women taken as sex slaves by Japanese soldiers during World War II.