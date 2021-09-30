Who is the likely next Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida?
The man assured of becoming Japan’s next prime minister, Fumio Kishida, is an establishment choice who has sought to portray himself as just another colorless bureaucrat.
Mr. Kishida, 64, has called for economic policies that distribute more wealth to the middle class, and wrote that spending part of his childhood in the United States instilled in him ideals of justice and diversity.
His message hasn’t resonated with most of the Japanese public, but it was enough to win him the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday, virtually guaranteeing he would become Japan’s next prime minister, a role he has been preparing for decades. .
Mr. Kishida’s father and grandfather both served as members of Japan’s House of Representatives. In 1993, he successfully ran for the parliamentary seat from Hiroshima, which was held by his father.
Mr Kishida would go on to become a veteran of Japan’s ruling party and the longest-serving foreign minister in the country’s post-World War II history.
He has been widely described as a non-controversial liberal, a believer of the party’s elite. Nevertheless, in a political system that rewards conformity, Mr. Kishida has sought to distance himself from the unpopular late prime minister, Yoshihide Suga.
During the campaign, Mr. Kishida took with him a series of notebooks in which he said he wrote down notes and observations of people he had met during his visit to the country, calling the notebooks “my greatest treasure”.
He has said that he feels a strong sense of justice, which was developed during his childhood emigration to the United States.
In 1963, his father, then a government business official, was appointed to a position in New York. The family relocated, and Mr. Kishida, at age 6, enrolled in public schools including PS 13 in the Elmhurst section of Queens, where he attended second and third grade. In a photo from the class of 1965, he is seen wearing a bow tie in front of a giant American flag.
His classmates included children from many backgrounds – White, Korean, Indian and Native American – but he sometimes felt the brunt of racial discrimination. In his book “Kishida Vision,” published last year, Mr. Kishida described a time in 1965 when a white classmate refused to hold his hand as instructed by a teacher on a field trip.
Nevertheless, he praised the United States, finding it remarkable that students from various backgrounds “respected the national flag and sang the anthem together in the morning.”
“America was the enemy of the nation that dropped the atomic bomb on Japan and Hiroshima during the war,” he wrote. “But I was young, and to me, America was a country full of liberal hearts and diversity.”
A baseball fan—he supports his hometown team the Hiroshima Carp—he was a fielder and an average student on his high school team, failing the law school entrance exam three times. When he said he was interested in politics, his father tried to push him down another path, warning that “there is nothing sweet in the political world.” But after a stint in banking, Mr. Kishida got his first political job as his father’s secretary.
Once in office, Mr. Kishida grew rapidly, eventually being appointed Foreign Minister by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2012. His tenure was defined by two notable achievements: helping arrange then-President Obama’s visit to Hiroshima in 2016 and finalizing a deal. South Korea in which Japan compensated “comfortable women” for women taken as sex slaves by Japanese soldiers during World War II.
He also inspired his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to form a bond over their shared fondness for whiskey and sake, as he sought to mend a relationship established over a territorial dispute over islands confiscated by the Soviet Union after World War II. Had it.
Unlike the teetotal Mr. Abe, Mr. Kishida is known to be an avid drinker inside the party. One year, Mr. Kishida wrote, he planned a birthday party for Mr. Lavrov and presented a 21-year-old bottle of hibiki whiskey to the Russian diplomat. In return, Mr. Lavrov gave Mr. Kishida an ornate book. Mr. Kishida opened a bottle of vodka to find it inside.
“If we’re drinking, we’re friends,” wrote Mr. Kishida. “A relationship in which both sides can speak directly is the first step to international peace.”
But Mr. Kishida has struggled to connect with voters. Last year, during the race for Mr. Abe’s successor, Mr. Kishida was embarrassed when he tweeted a photo of his wife bringing home dinner. The image, which showed him seated in a suit and tie and his wife standing in an apron, was widely ridiculed and unfairly mocked.
At this year’s race, Mr. Kishida appeared to acknowledge public discontent as he promised to introduce a “new capitalism” and encourage companies to distribute as much of their profits to middle-class workers. Neither the public nor the party members showed much support for Mr. Kishida. But the conservative wing of the party, which dominates parliament, opted for a safer pair.
Makiko Inoue and Motoko Rich contributed reporting.
