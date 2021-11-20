Who is the money value deal in price and mileage, know here

In terms of low budget, long mileage and stylish body, who is better in Bajaj Platina 100 vs TVS Star City Plus, know here.

The two-wheeler sector of the country has a wide range of bikes that boast of long mileage within a low budget, with the largest number of bikes from leading companies like Bajaj, TVS and Hero.

If you also want to buy a low-cost mileage bike, then here you can know the complete details of two popular bikes of the country.

In this comparison, today we have Bajaj Platina 100 and TVS Star City Plus, in which we will tell which is the advantage in terms of price, mileage and specification.

Bajaj Platina 100: Bajaj Platina 100 is one of the best selling popular bike of its company, which is preferred for long mileage at a low price.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a 102 cc single cylinder engine which is a DTSI engine based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.3 Nm, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system, the combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this bike gives mileage of up to 90 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this bike is Rs 52,915, which goes up to Rs 63,578 on going to the top model.

TVS Star City: TVS Star City is the best selling bike of its company, which is preferred for long mileage and stylish body. The company has launched this bike in the market with two variants.

Talking about the engine and power of TVS Star City, the company has given a single cylinder engine of 109.7 cc which is based on fuel injection technology.

This engine generates 8.19 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, its front wheel has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, TVS claims that this Star City Plus gives mileage of up to 86 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Star City Plus is Rs 69,505 which goes up to Rs 72,005 in the top model.