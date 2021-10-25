Who is the more affordable sedan in CNG variant, know here

Both the Hyundai Aura and the Maruti Swift Dzire are mid-range sedans so here you can find out which is more affordable in the CNG variant.

If you want to buy a premium car in the mid range which also runs on CNG but have not been able to select such a car yet.

So while removing this difficulty, we are going to tell you the complete details of two sedans which give strong mileage on CNG along with premium features.

For this comparison, we have Hyundai Aura and Swift DZire tour car, in which we are telling the complete details of both of them from price to features and mileage to specification.

Hyundai Aura CNG: Hyundai Aura is a popular sedan of its company which comes in low budget, the company has launched it in the market with five variants.

In which the company has given an engine of 1197 cc which is given in two trims in which the first is 1.0 liter and the second is 1.2 liter. Talking about the engine before this, it is a 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine that generates 83 PS of power and 114 Nm of peak torque, this engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features given in Aura, it has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, features like wireless charger, auto climate control, cooled glove box, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensors have been provided in the car.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage In Low Budget, Read Full Details From Price To Features)

Regarding the mileage of Hyundai Aura, the company claims that this sedan gives a mileage of 21 kmpl on petrol and 28 kmpl on CNG. Its starting price is Rs 5.99 lakh which goes up to Rs 9.36 lakh in the top model.

(read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Maruti Swift Dzire Tour: Maruti Swift DZire Tour is an affordable sedan from its company which has been launched in four variants.

In this car, Maruti has given an engine of 1197 cc which generates the power of 70.40 bhp and peak torque of 95 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of the car, features like power steering, power windows, AC, dual airbags on the front seat have been given in it. Regarding its mileage, Maruti claims that this car gives a mileage of 19.95 kmpl on petrol.

While on CNG it gives a mileage of 26.55 km/kg. Its starting price is Rs 6.02 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.96 lakh in the top model.