Who is the more profitable deal in price, mileage and style, know here

Between Hero HF Deluxe vs TVS Sport, know which of these two bikes can be a better option for you within a low budget.

In the two wheeler sector, there is a long range of bikes claiming long mileage, whose price starts from Rs 50 thousand and goes up to Rs 80 thousand.

If you also want to buy a bike with long mileage in a low budget, then know here the complete details of those two bikes which give good mileage at a low price.

For this comparison, today we have Hero HF Deluxe and TVS Sport, in which we will tell the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Hero HF Deluxe: Hero HF Deluxe bike is preferred for its attractive design and low price which the company has launched with four variants.

The bike has been given a single cylinder 97.2 cc engine which is based on fuel injection technology. This engine generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has installed drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which alloy wheels and tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 83 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Hero HF Deluxe is Rs 54,480, which goes up to Rs 63,770 on the top variant.

TVS Sport: TVS Sport is one of the best selling bikes of its company which is liked for its mileage and price and the company has launched its two variants in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, the company has given a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates 8.29 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, with which a 4-speed gearbox has been given. .

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of drum brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels, with which alloy wheels and tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 70 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Sport is Rs 58,930, which goes up to Rs 64,955 on its top variant.