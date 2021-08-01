Who is the Most Decorated Olympic Swimmer in Tokyo? Emma McKeon of Australia.

TOKYO – Tokyo’s most decorated Olympic swimmer is… Caeleb Dressel? Katie Ledecky?

No. This is Emma McKeon of Australia, whose number of seven medals equaled the record for any Olympian, set in 1952 at the Helsinki Games by gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya of the Soviet Union.

McKeon’s seventh medal came in the 4×100 medley relay and made her the first swimmer to win so many in a single Games. She joins Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi as the only swimmers with seven or more (Phelps holds the record, with eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Games).

Australia set an Olympic record in the race with a time of 3:51:60, edging the United States on a blow-for-blow final lap. Canada won bronze.

She won the 50 freestyle in 23.81, an Olympic record.

“I never thought I would win a 50 freestyle because I’ve been training for the 200 all my life,” she said afterwards. “If I put it on quite, I knew I could win. It’s very surreal. I think all week I kind of kept my emotions at a certain level because I knew I had so many more races to go. It’s very surreal to be in this kind of society.