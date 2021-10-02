Who is the new leader of the ruling party of Japan?

TOKYO – In a victory for elite power brokers over public sentiment, Japan’s governing party on Wednesday selected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as its pick for the next prime minister.

In a run-off election for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party, by choosing Mr. Kishida, 64, a moderate party veteran, the party’s elite disregarded the public’s preferences and chose a candidate who found itself out of the unpopular departure prime. offered to separate. Minister, Yoshihide Suga.

Wednesday’s leadership election was the hottest contest in years. While party leaders usually gather around a candidate, this time it was unclear whether Kishida would prevail until the second round of ballots were counted at a luxury hotel in Tokyo.

Mr. Kishida defeated his main rival, Taro Kono, an outspoken American-educated vagabond, 257 to 170, in a runoff vote dominated by the party’s members of parliament.