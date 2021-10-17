Who is the premium hatchback with strong mileage and features in the budget of 6 lakhs, know here

The budget is 6 lakhs and want to buy a premium hatchback, then read here which car can fit in the budget between Maruti Baleno vs Volkswagen Polo.

The hatchback segment of the car sector is known for its affordable cars but there are some premium hatchbacks in this segment which are liked for their design and features.

If you also want to buy a premium hatchback of this segment, then here we are telling about those two cars coming in the budget of 6 lakhs which can be the best option for you.

In this comparison today we have Maruti Baleno and Volkswagen Polo car, in which we are telling the complete details of the price and features of both of them.

Maruti Baleno: Maruti Baleno is a stylish premium hatchback of its company, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

This car has been given the engine of 1197 cc, which is a naturally aspirated petrol engine with 1.2 liter capacity.

This engine generates 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed AMT and CVT gearbox.

Talking about the features of Baleno, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Connect.

Apart from this, features like auto climate control, push button-start stop, passive keyless entry, ABS, EBD ISO fixed child anchors and dual airbags on the front seats have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of Baleno, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.87 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 5.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.45 lakh in the top model.

Volkswagen Polo: Volkswagen Polo is a premium hatchback with sporty design, whose company has launched five variants in the market. The 999 cc engine given in this car is available in two variants.

In which the first variant is 1.0 liter naturally aspirated and the second engine is 1.0 liter turbocharged petrol engine. Talking about its first engine, this 1.0-litre engine generates 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of peak torque.

This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Regarding the mileage of the car, Volkswagen claims that this car gives a mileage of 18.24 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 6.27 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.99 lakh in the top model.