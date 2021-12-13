Who is the profit deal in speed, style and mileage, know here

If you want speed with style in a low budget, then one of the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs TVS Raider can be a better option for you.

After the mileage bikes in the two wheeler sector, the highest demand is for the bikes coming in the 125 cc segment, which have a strong engine and sporty style with mileage.

If you are also thinking of buying a similar stylish bike from the 125 cc segment, then here you can know the complete details of two popular bikes.

In this comparison, today we have Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 and TVS Raider, in which we will tell the complete details of both of them from price to features.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is a popular bike of its company, which is preferred for fast speed and sporty design at a low price, the company has launched this bike in the market with only one variant.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a single cylinder 124.4 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates a maximum power of 11.99 PS and a peak torque of 11 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, its front wheel has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Bajaj claims that this bike gives a mileage of 64.75 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is Rs 99,347 which increases when on road.

TVS Raider: TVS Raider is an aggressively designed bike which the company has recently launched, the company has launched this bike in the market with two variants.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, then it has been given in 124.8 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology, this engine generates power of 11.38 PS and peak torque of 11.2 Nm, with which 5 speed gearbox is given. has gone.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 67 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of TVS Raider is Rs 77,500 which goes up to Rs 85,469 on the top variant.